Casting Call! Extras needed for hit TV show ‘Yellowstone' in North Texas

Paramount's hit TV series "Yellowstone" is filming in Fort Worth soon, and this week, they put in a rush call for extras.

Filming is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3. Yellowstone Extras Casting officials stated on social media that although the shoot will take place in Texas, submissions are open to individuals from anywhere as long as they are available on the day of filming.

According to the casting company, extras should expect a morning call time and be available to work 10 to 12 hours for a concert scene featuring country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson.

The company seeks individuals of all genders, aged 18 and above, from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities. The expected pay is $110 for 10 hours, and travel expenses will not be provided; therefore, all applicants must be local hires.

To apply, email yellowstoneextrasmontana@gmail.com and include a recent photo with your first and last name, age, height, weight, email address, phone number, clothing sizes (shirt, pants, shoes), and the city and state you live in.

For the email's subject line, include "Lainey Concert - age 18-39 or Lainey Concert - age 40+."