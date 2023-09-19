Beyoncé is coming to North Texas Thursday! Here's everything you need to know

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour will stop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington this Thursday and here’s some news that won’t break your soul but it may break your pocket— tickets are still available!

Her stop in Arlington is one of three Renaissance tour performances in Texas and fans can still secure their last-minute pass into the big show.

The Renaissance World Tour is the ninth concert tour by the American singer-songwriter and is her highest-grossing tour to date. It was announced on Feb. 1, in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance (2022). The concert run began on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Here’s everything else you need to know to prepare.

How to get tickets

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and other verified resale sites, but they're pricey, with some starting at $ each for nosebleed seats for the Thursday show.

Parking prices near AT&T Stadium as of Tuesday were starting at $50 and running up to $375 on SeatGeek, where you can reserve tickets to park. If you’re willing to walk farther, you can find cheaper parking tickets on StubHub.

AT&T Stadium bag policy

Prohibited Bags | Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

All purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag

Backpacks

Binocular case – Binoculars may be worn around the neck

Briefcases

Camera bags

Cinch bags

Computer bags

Coolers

Fanny packs

Luggage of any kind

Seat Cushions

Approved Bags

Clear Tote – Plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″x6″x12″

Plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″x6″x12″ Plastic Storage Bag – Clear, one(1) gallon, re-sealable

– Clear, one(1) gallon, re-sealable Small Clutch Purse – Approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap. Can be carried separately or within an approved plastic bag.

According to the stadium’s website, an exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose. Please limit the number of items you bring to the stadium on event days.

What to wear

Beyoncé has asked all fans to wear silver in honor of Virgo season in honor of her birthday and the final leg of her tour.

We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Beyoncé

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 08: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

What's this "mute challenge"?

It's a challenge that has gone viral and fans are taking it seriously.

The DFW Beyhive has had months to practice, and now it's time to claim her home as the ultimate “everybody on mute” challenge winner. The song “Energy” from Renaissance has the key lyrics, “Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move / Look around, everybody on mute,” and attendees and fans are expected to be completely silent for a few seconds. At this point in the show, not only does Beyoncé pause, but the music stops and her background dancers freeze with a finger over their mouths.

She’s previously crowned cities Atlanta and Washington D.C. as challenge winners.