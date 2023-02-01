America has a problem! Here’s some news that won’t break your soul— Beyoncé is taking her long-awaited 2022 album Renaissance on tour in 2023. And guess what? She will be making two stops in Texas.

The singer released her highly anticipated seventh solo studio album in July 2022, featuring tracks like her comeback singles Break My Soul, America Has A Problem and Alien Superstar.

Since the album dropped, rumors have been circulating that Beyoncé, who last toured her solo album in 2016 when she took Lemonade on the Formation World Tour, would be embarking on a stadium tour with Renaissance and it wasn’t "All up in Your Mind!"

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The tour announcement comes days ahead of the Grammys where Beyoncé leads the 2023 lineup with nine nominations, including best dance/electronic album "Renaissance", best R&B performance "Virgo’s Groove" and best traditional R&B performance "Plastic Off the Sofa."

With 28 wins and 88 total career nominations, Beyoncé now ties her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most nominations in Grammy history. If Beyoncé picks up four or more awards this year, she will surpass the late Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time.

On October 22, it was confirmed at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala, where Beyoncé was in attendance, that the album will be taken on the road next year.

During the Gala, one attendee bid between $45,000 and $50,000 on two concert tickets, plus travel accommodations and a backstage tour for the 2023 Renaissance tour. The auctioned package, which was valued at $20,000, included first-class plane tickets, a three-night hotel stay, two concert tickets, and a guided backstage tour from Beyoncé's mom, Tina.

Although Beyoncé's last solo tour was the Formation World Tour in 2016, she and her husband Jay-Z embarked on their second joint tour together, On the Run II, in 2018. During that tour, the couple who married in 2008, released their joint album "Everything Is Love."

Beyoncé, 41, will kick off the US part of her Renaissance tour on July 12 in Philadelphia.

Here are the singer's tour dates:

07-12 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

07-15 Nashville, NY - Nissan Stadium

07-17 Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

07-20 Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium

07-22 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

07-26 Detroit, MI - Ford Field

07-29 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

07-30 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

08-01 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

08-03 Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Stadium

08-05 Washington, DC - FedEx Field

08-09 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

08-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

08-16 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

08-18 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

08-21 St Louis, MO - Dome at America’s Center

08-24 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

08-26 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

08-30 San Francisco, CA - Levi’s Stadium

09-02 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place

09-13 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

09-18 Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium

09-21 Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

09-23 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

09-27 New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome

The full itinerary, which also includes international dates, is available on the “Cuff It” singer’s official website along with ticket information.