America has a problem! Here’s some news that won’t break your soul— Beyoncé is taking her long-awaited 2022 album Renaissance on tour in 2023. And guess what? She will be making two stops in Texas.
The singer released her highly anticipated seventh solo studio album in July 2022, featuring tracks like her comeback singles Break My Soul, America Has A Problem and Alien Superstar.
Since the album dropped, rumors have been circulating that Beyoncé, who last toured her solo album in 2016 when she took Lemonade on the Formation World Tour, would be embarking on a stadium tour with Renaissance and it wasn’t "All up in Your Mind!"
The tour announcement comes days ahead of the Grammys where Beyoncé leads the 2023 lineup with nine nominations, including best dance/electronic album "Renaissance", best R&B performance "Virgo’s Groove" and best traditional R&B performance "Plastic Off the Sofa."
With 28 wins and 88 total career nominations, Beyoncé now ties her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most nominations in Grammy history. If Beyoncé picks up four or more awards this year, she will surpass the late Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time.
On October 22, it was confirmed at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala, where Beyoncé was in attendance, that the album will be taken on the road next year.
During the Gala, one attendee bid between $45,000 and $50,000 on two concert tickets, plus travel accommodations and a backstage tour for the 2023 Renaissance tour. The auctioned package, which was valued at $20,000, included first-class plane tickets, a three-night hotel stay, two concert tickets, and a guided backstage tour from Beyoncé's mom, Tina.
Although Beyoncé's last solo tour was the Formation World Tour in 2016, she and her husband Jay-Z embarked on their second joint tour together, On the Run II, in 2018. During that tour, the couple who married in 2008, released their joint album "Everything Is Love."
Beyoncé, 41, will kick off the US part of her Renaissance tour on July 12 in Philadelphia.
Here are the singer's tour dates:
- 07-12 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- 07-15 Nashville, NY - Nissan Stadium
- 07-17 Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
- 07-20 Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
- 07-22 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- 07-26 Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- 07-29 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- 07-30 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- 08-01 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- 08-03 Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Stadium
- 08-05 Washington, DC - FedEx Field
- 08-09 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
- 08-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
- 08-16 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
- 08-18 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
- 08-21 St Louis, MO - Dome at America’s Center
- 08-24 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- 08-26 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- 08-30 San Francisco, CA - Levi’s Stadium
- 09-02 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- 09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
- 09-13 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- 09-18 Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium
- 09-21 Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
- 09-23 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- 09-27 New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome
The full itinerary, which also includes international dates, is available on the “Cuff It” singer’s official website along with ticket information.
