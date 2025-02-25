The Longhorn Ballroom has always been a place where music lives on.

Yes, it started out as a Western swing joint, and the venue is filled with Western iconography inside and out — longhorns everywhere. But the ballroom is much more than a honky-tonk.

It has a special legacy of being a haven for Black artists and integrated audiences in segregated times. It was a place where blues, soul, and R&B thrived — defying barriers and shaping the course of music history.

Edwin Cabaniss, who led the restoration and reopening of the Longhorn in 2023, explained how the venue was able to host integrated audiences despite segregation laws.

"I think that this land was neither in the city of Dallas nor was it in Oak Cliff from 1950 to 1957. It was a non-jurisdiction area. And so it allowed some of the nefarious activities. When you have someone like Jack Ruby, who used to run the club, to be able to skate the Jim Crow laws," Cabaniss said.

Yes -- that Jack Ruby, the one who murdered Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963. He was a nightclub manager known for hosting some of the greatest Black entertainers of the time.

"And so as a result, we've got wonderful picture after picture of integrated crowds, Black and whites enjoying incredible music together," Cabaniss said.

One tradition that helped integrate audiences was "service industry nights." Many in Dallas’ Black community worked in the service industry and had Mondays off. The Longhorn welcomed them in, creating a space where legendary artists performed for an eager crowd.

Dallas entertainer Bobby Patterson recalled those nights in a 2022 interview:

"Bobby 'Blue' Bland, Little Milton, Johnny Taylor, Denise LaSalle — people like that would come every Monday night," he said.

In one undated video, Patterson was even carried onto the Longhorn stage while playing the guitar — one of many artists who got early exposure at the venue.

The Longhorn’s displays today include memorabilia from music royalty, including James Brown.

"He played here seven times. And so we've got his slippers and his J.B. robe there," Cabaniss said.

Dallas soul legend Johnnie Taylor was also a regular at the venue and even recorded a live album there.

"Johnnie would come here and play, and then he would bring all the greats—you know, the Al Greens," Cabaniss added.

Not all of the Longhorn’s history is rooted in nostalgia. In 1990, a riot broke out when 2 Live Crew refused to perform until they were paid.

After years of closure, the Longhorn Ballroom was restored and reopened in 2023 by Cabaniss and his team — with a deep respect for the music and memories that shaped it.

Now officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Longhorn Ballroom is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a series of five Longhorn Jubilees, starting on March 2 — Texas Independence Day.