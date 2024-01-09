Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations happening across Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas will once again celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MLK Day commemorates the birthday of the slain civil rights leader.

This year, the beloved holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The holiday is always near his birthday, which was January 15, 1929, and since it is actually considered a “day on” not a “day off,” you may be looking for ways to celebrate, educate or perhaps volunteer in the community.

Here’s a list of events and activities happening across Dallas Fort Worth:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

ARLINGTON

CELEBRATE 35 YEARS OF ADVANCING DR. KING’S DREAM IN ARLINGTON

Four-Day Celebration for one or more of the following events:

Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. MLK Advancing the Dream Gala

Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. MLK Step Show and Talent Showcase

Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. MLK Poetry Meets Jazz

Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service

Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. Zeb Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service

Jan.15 at 10 a.m. MLK Day of Service Festival

Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. MLK Youth Extravaganza

Jan. 12 – 15 MLK Historical Timeline Exhibit will be on display at each event, or online at ArlingtonMLK.com.

DALLAS

Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. MLK Celebration Job Fair- RSVP here.

Jan. 15 at 10:00 a.m. The City of Dallas will host its annual parade.

The Parade will start at the intersection of Holmes Street and MLK, Jr. Blvd. at 10:00 a.m., and proceed approximately one mile down Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, ending at Fair Park.

For more information, visit https://help-dallas.org/mlk-parade.

Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. 41st Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert- get tickets

DENTON

Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. program inspired by the theme “Living the Dream: It Starts With Me — Spreading Hope, Courage and Unity.”

FORT WORTH

Jan. 13 at 11:00 a.m. MLK Parade and Celebration Community and student groups will march through southeast Fort Worth starting at the William M. McDonald YMCA. The parade ends at Village Creek Park, where a festival will feature food, games and speakers.

GRAND PRAIRIE

Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. MLK Parade and celebration A parade steps off from Grand Prairie City Hall and continues to David Daniels Elementary. A celebration will take place at David Daniels Elementary showcasing talent from Grand Prairie ISD and recognizing community leaders. Participants will receive a free lunch immediately following the event.

IRVING

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. OBSERVANCE EVENTS

Saturday, Jan. 13 Martin Luther King Jr. observance event: This year's celebration will feature dance, song, poetry, and art performed by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Kamica King.

MESQUITE

Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Community Celebration- The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Mesquite High School (South Bryan Belt Line Road and East Gross Street) and continue through the downtown district. See a map of the parade route at mesquitenaacp.com/parade-route.

Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. Community Celebration at the Mesquite Arts Center- The celebration of Dr. King’s achievements continued with a community gathering co-hosted by Mesquite Independent School District, the City of Mesquite and the Mesquite NAACP at the Mesquite Arts Center located at 1527 N. Galloway Ave

PLANO

Jan. 18 at 7 a.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration- Plano ISD will showcase student art, writing and performances.

Do you feel like we missed a multi-day event in North Texas? Let us know! Email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com