Local artist in Dallas Stars spotlight on Black History Night

A Fort Worth artist will be in the spotlight on Friday, February 28, at the Dallas Stars home game.

The team enlisted the talent of Tatyana Alanis from her French 75 Studios to design their Black History night posters. Posters will be given to each fan that comes to the game.

"The Dallas Stars just turned my whole life around," Alanis said about the moment she found out she would be featured.

Ironically, she doesn't really know how they discovered her. Her guess is social media. Even more fun, this is the second time the team has featured her work. Last year's featured a diverse group of fans cheering on the team.

"I like to believe that my work is inspired by nostalgia and present-day life. So I'm just really glad they have noticed me and my work. This year's has like a Black cowboy in a Stars jersey, and it just means so much to me," Alanis said.

She admits that she had never even been to a hockey game before she was chosen last year for her art, and now she can't believe that she has been missing out on so much of the action.

"I think all of this is such a beautiful experience, truly. I mean, where would we be without Black history? It's everything. The Stars really try to make it a point to have everyone represented at the games. I saw that the first time I went. It was just so many types of people there. I'm just thankful they chose me to be part of this," Alanis said.

The Stars will wear their special Black History Night jerseys at the game against the Los Angeles Kings at the American Airlines Center.