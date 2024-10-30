Fort Worth considers community center's land for National Juneteenth Museum

The National Juneteenth Museum continues to look for a location in Fort Worth after the initial spot did not work out.

Organizers are now eyeing a piece of land where a longtime community center currently stands. City leaders want feedback from the community before the conversation continues.

Leadership with the National Juneteenth Museum wants to build the 50,000-square-foot center at 959 E. Rosedale St, the current home of the Southside Community Center.

It's currently used for many programs, including after-school programs for children, 'The Best Years Club' for adults over 60, and many other activities.

"We're going to have pushback, this center was built 50 years ago, before my time. It's historic, it has been a beacon to our community," said Fort Worth City Councilmember Chris Nettles.

According to Nettles, the building has aged and is in major need of a facelift.

"We should not have our senior citizens and neighbors have to walk into buildings that have cracks in the wall and cracks in the ceiling. We just renovated the restrooms. If you walk in there, [the center] the rooms are just not up to date," said Nettles.

He estimated that renovating the building and bringing it up to code with the Americans with Disability Act would cost around $10 million.

With these factors in mind, he said, the city is considering a proposal from the National Juneteenth Museum to lease the land and build the museum.

"Part of me says, 'Let's do something about that, if the National Juneteenth Museum is going to help us get there. I'm willing to do it. But if it's not going to help us get there, if it's just going to tear down and take away vital place for our communities and our neighbors to go, then I don't know if I can support that," explained Nettles.

He said they want more details about the space from the National Juneteenth Museum. There's concern that removing the current center would leave a gap in the community for those who frequent the building, especially older adults who live within walking distance.

"If you tear down the community center, will we be able to use the Juneteenth Museum as our community center hub? So we’re trying to work through those logistics with the National Juneteenth Museum. Is there a spot in the museum that the resources that are happening here at Southside can be put inside the Juneteenth Museum," explained Nettles.

Nettles met with the community on Monday, and around 100 people showed up.

"I never want to do something without hearing the voice of the people this is the people's community center," said Nettles.

He explained that they want as much feedback as possible and the city has not committed to anything, these are just the first steps in the conversation.