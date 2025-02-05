Art exhibit at African American Museum-Dallas shines spotlight on Black artists

A new exhibit at the African American Museum-Dallas features Black artists from across the country who were selected among hundreds of entries for the Carroll Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition.

"The exhibition is multi-generational," Curator Lakeem Wilson said. "One of the eldest artists is 92-years-old!"

The youngest artist selected for the show is under 20 years old.

"It kinda ties the connection between what the elder artists are speaking about, and what the younger artists are concerned about or vocalizing through their art and mediums," Wilson said.

The art show began in 1976 when the African American Museum-Dallas started the Southwest Black Art Competition and Exhibition to grow the museum's art collection and give space for Black artists to show their talents. Over time, the show expanded its boundaries and changed its name to the Carroll Harris Sims National Black Art Competition and Exhibition.

Dr. Teresa L. Jackson won 'Best in Show' with her photograph titled 'Unbothered', which shows a young Black boy lying down in the fountain at Klyde Warren Park.

"With Black boys and Black men, we know that there are all these different dangers and things that we face as Black people,' Jackson said. "But in that moment, he was unbothered. He was at an age where it appears that he hasn't figured out that he's a potential threat, or that he's potentially in danger. So that piece really speaks to me, and the image there seems to really convey that in this moment, I'm safe."

Artist Mikayla Magee was accepted into the art show with her painting on wood titled 'In Her Garden'.

"I talk about, like, Black women sharing their experiences," Magee said. "It's so important to have work showing Black artists by Black artists because these are our stories, and I just feel like, who can tell them like us?"