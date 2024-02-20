3rd generation hair care entrepreneur hosts screening for Netflix series on Black beauty

A Netflix series exploring the history and influence of Black professionals in the beauty industry features a pioneer and member of a North Texas family with three generations of innovators in the hair industry. Business owner Autumn Yarbrough hosted a special screening of "The Black Beauty Effect" in Dallas on February 15. The third episode of the series features a section about her grandfather, Comer Cotrell Jr. He founded Pro-line International, which made iconic products including the Jheri Curl. Yarbrough's parents helped create the "Just for Me" relaxer system, And now Yarbrough is making history with her textured hair wellness company, NU Standard Beauty.

She talked to NBC 5 about the significance of screening the series during Black History Month.

"It's so exciting to have the conversation to show the success that we have made in the past, showing what we've done even in the present, but just also showing we have unfinished business. We have unfinished business in the beauty industry, especially us Black founders," said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough says she wants to see more diversity among people involved in research and development for beauty products.

The Black Beauty Effect is streaming now on Netflix.

Comcast NBCUniversal partnered with FaceForward Productions for an exclusive release of the series on the Black Experience on the Xfinity channel in the Fall of 2022.