Ted Cruz seeks more donations on campaign bus tour in race against Colin Allred

Election day is exactly four weeks away, Nov. 5, as national and statewide races heat up.

In the U.S. Senate race, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) is looking to unseat U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in what's shaping out to be a tight race.

Tuesday afternoon, Cruz spoke to supporters in Ellis County as his campaign bus tour made its fifth stop in Waxahachie. In the next 28 days, he is expected to visit 53 places across the state.

Cruz addressed a room packed with almost 300 supporters at a local theatre in the city's town square, touching on topics related to immigration, taxes, jobs, and LGBTQ+ issues.

The senator also made a big push for support and pleaded with people to donate money as he said they're being "massively outspent."

"We'll listen. Texas is a battleground, and the Democrats are investing an enormous amount of money," Cruz said to reporters after the event regarding Democratic TV ads.

"I think election turnout matters enormously, but I also thinking making case on the merits. You know one of the things I said today is that every election should be about record. The record of each candidate," said Cruz who talked about his past 12 years in office.

Members of the Ellis County Republican Party are also echoing the message that more support is needed and that people should show up to vote on election day.

"We loved hearing from Ted Cruz; his message was right on point. Clearly we have to get out and vote, vote up and down the ballot, and make sure that we keep Texas, Texas," said J.J. Brookshire, the precinct chair for Ellis County GOP.

Recent polls show the senator with a lead but within the margin of error, meaning the race is very close.

On Saturday, at a campaign event for Allred, the congressman spoke on reproductive rights, an issue that has been a top focal point for his party.

"I will always protect our Democracy and our fundamental values. "One of the fundamental ones is the ability to make your own decisions about your body," said Allred to a crowd.

Millions of dollars spent on Democratic political ads criticize Sen. Cruz's history of being anti-abortion.

Tuesday afternoon, while speaking with reporters, Cruz explained his position on reproductive rights.

"My stance is this is a question for the voters to decide in each state. What the Supreme Court said in the Dobbs decision is that abortion is an issue people disagree with people of good faith have differing views and the Supreme Court said the way we resolve those questions under the Constitution is the voters decide at the ballot box," said Cruz when asked to describe his stance on abortion.

"In every state, the rules are going to reflect the values of the voters of each state; I think that respects democracy and is consistent with how to resolve issues where voters disagree," said Cruz, whose next bus stop is in Huntsville Tuesday evening.

Cruz and Allred will face off in a debate next week.