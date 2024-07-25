President Biden addresses country for the first time since shutting down reelection campaign

In a historic moment on Wednesday night, President Biden addressed the nation for the first time since announcing he was ending his bid for reelection to the White House this fall.

During the address the president walked the American people through the internal struggle he went through, feeling strongly like he should pursue a second term but ultimately deciding to step aside.

Addressing the country from the Oval Office, President Biden said Sunday’s announcement that he wouldn’t pursue a second term was about putting the country before himself.

“It’s not about me, it’s about you,” President Biden said. “Our families, your futures, it’s about We The People.

The president said that based on his record, his leadership in the world and his vision for America’s future, he had believed he should pursue a second term.

He said his decision not to run came down to his belief that Democracy is at stake in November.

“So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” Biden said. “It’s the best way to unite our nation.”

Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ likely nominee for the presidency.

“She’s experienced, she’s tough, she’s capable,” the president said. “She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.”

He also showed that he had no intention of stepping down before the end of his term.

Biden said in his remaining six months in office he planned to take action on multiple issues, including Supreme Court reform, protecting children from gun violence, addressing climate change, and fighting for civil rights.

“And I’m going to keep working to end the war in Gaza, bring home all the hostages, and bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war,” Biden said.

The president finished his address with a call to action for voters.

“History is in your hands, the power is in your hands, the idea of America lies in your hands,” Biden said. “You just have to keep the faith and remember who we are.”

The president also said it has been the honor of his life to serve the country over the last 50 years and during his presidency some of the achievements he’s been most proud of included new laws he championed on climate change and gun safety.