Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump defeats Harris to retake the White House, NBC News projects

Follow along for live updates.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Former President Donald Trump has passed the 270 required to win the presidency, NBC News projected.
  • The first battleground victory went to Trump in North Carolina, where NBC News projects the former President will win for a third straight election.
  • In Congress, the Republicans are expected to take control of the Senate after four years of Democratic control.
  • The Democrats, meanwhile, saw Josh Stein defeat Mark Robinson in North Carolina in what was one of 11 gubernatorial races across the country.
  • Measures designed to enshrine the right to abortion passed in several states, but failed to pass a 60% threshold needed to pass in Florida.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us