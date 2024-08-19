Monday marks the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Every morning during the week of the political convention, all 273 members of the Texas delegation will have breakfast at their hotel, where they hear from and network with leaders from across the country.

The hotel ballroom was packed to the brim with the large Texas delegation and their families. The delegation has been out of power for decades, last winning a statewide race in 1994.

Monday's theme was how a Democrat can win in the South. The delegation heard from Democratic candidates who flipped states in the South, including former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and EMILY's List President Jessica Mackler were among other familiar faces seen during Monday's breakfast.

“We believe in protecting the right to worship freely and to be free of government imposing religious beliefs on others," said Jones, who won the election for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

“You know people ask me a lot, how’d you do it? How’d you win in Kentucky? We win by staying true to our values of compassion or empathy and by doing right by our neighbors," said Beshear.

Former President Donald Trump won Kentucky by 26% in 2020, but voters still gave Beshear two terms as governor. The last time, he gained his lead to 5%. Beshear's advice for Texas Democrats is to pivot to everyday issues like job creation and education and stay away from culture wars and controversial topics that may excite the base.

“The parable of the good Samaritan says everyone is my neighbor. So if we govern where people wake up in the morning, we talk to them, and let people know our why, it gives people the grace and the space to maybe vote a little bit differently," said Beshear.

Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke brought Texas within 3% six years ago, and President Biden flipped Tarrant County in 2020.

Some, like Jordan Villarreal from Denton, argue their progress comes from Republicans getting distracted and spending too much time on transgender and marriage issues, which he criticizes as being too focused on the "bedrooms and bathrooms."

“Denton County used to be one of the most red counties in Texas. Now it’s right there, partisanship with the entire state," said Villarreal.

But Texas Democrats have been dreaming of flipping Texas back to blue for years. Will anything be different this year?

“Look, I’ve been hearing it too. I heard it in 2014 and 2010. We’ve all been hearing the same story. This time, we’re seeing the data going in that direction. It’s not just pie in the sky," said Villarreal.

On Monday night, Beshear is expected to take the convention's main stage at Chicago's United Center. He'll be one of the speakers before Biden, who dropped out of the race earlier because the party was divided over his age.