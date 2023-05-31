Chris Christie

Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Planning to Launch GOP Presidential Campaign Next Week

Christie also sought the GOP nomination in 2016 before finishing sixth in New Hampshire’s primary and dropping out of the race

By Jill Colvin

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire.

Christie is planning to make the announcement at a town hall Tuesday evening at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm Christie's plans.

The timing, which was first reported by Axios, comes after several longtime Christie advisers started a super political action committee to support his expected candidacy.

Decision 2024

Here are the latest headlines around next year's presidential race.

Donald Trump May 25

Who's Running For President in 2024? What To Know About Candidates

decision 2024 5 hours ago

Chris Christie Allies Launch Super PAC Ahead of Expected 2024 Campaign for the GOP Presidential Nomination

The Associated Press had previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race “imminently.”

Christie has cast himself as the only potential candidate willing to aggressively take on former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner for the nomination. Christie, a former federal prosecutor, was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie has since emerged as a leading and vocal critic of the former president.

Christie, who is currently polling at the bottom of the pack, also sought the GOP nomination in 2016. Christie dropped out of that race a day after finishing sixth in New Hampshire’s primary.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chris ChristieElectionsvoting
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us