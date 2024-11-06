Dallas voters wait in line or breeze right through polls; depends on time, location

The wind was brisk in Dallas on Election Day morning, as clouds moved out and the sun moved in; but no one can know which way the election winds will blow until it’s over.

“Excited to vote,” Shane Appell said as he left the polling location at Reverchon Park on the edge of Uptown Dallas.

That polling location had a line out the door before noon. Robbyn Smith said she waited longer than she expected but didn’t mind one bit.

“I like being part of, like, waiting in line and staying in line,” Smith said. “And just like, the mood in the air.”

“I think we have an opportunity here to make sure our country stays on a good path for the next four years,” voter Pritam Ghosh said.

In North Dallas at Marsh Lane Baptist Church, the polling signs were up, and the drive-through voting was in place, but few voters came through in the morning and afternoon.

“We anticipated that there would be a longer line, but there hasn’t been a long line today,” Pastor John Hadley said. “It’s been very easy for people to go, but it’s been steady.”

Hadley said many voters came through that polling location during early voting.

“I don’t think it’s going to be decided anytime soon, so I’m gearing up for the week-long rollout of information and challenges,” Appell said. “I’m happy that it’s over, for the most part, and I got to do my part, and now I just sit and wait and see,” Smith said.