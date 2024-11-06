2024 U.S. election results live: Track who is winning the presidential election

Millions of voters across the United States went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the presidential race, as well as state and local races.

Voters will be choosing a president between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Polls begin to close in parts of the country at 7 p.m. ET and continue throughout the 1 a.m. ET hour on Thursday.

Who is ahead in the polls of the 2024 U.S. election? Harris vs. Trump

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's a look at NBC News' live map of the latest electoral votes for the Electoral College and the popular vote count:

270 electoral votes are needed to win the Electoral College and the presidency.

So when will polls close and when will the first results come in?

Here's an hour-by-hour look at poll closings.

The time listed below is when all polls in the start are closed and results could start to come in:

7 p.m. ET poll closings

7:30 p.m. ET poll closings

8 p.m. ET poll closings

8:30 p.m. ET poll closings

9 p.m. ET poll closings

10 p.m. ET poll closings

11 p.m. ET poll closings

12 a.m. ET midnight poll closings

1 a.m. ET poll closings

(*Due to differences in some state closing times based on county or precinct, it is always best to check with your local or state board of elections for closing times in your area):