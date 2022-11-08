UPDATED: See the latest midterm 2022 returns for all Texas races here.

Three North Texas members of the Texas legislature are favorites to return in 2023 barring an Election Day upset.

Longtime Democratic members of the Texas House Rafael Anchia and Victoria Neave are not facing Republican challengers but are still in contested races.

Texas Republican Senator Angela Paxton, meanwhile, hopes to win her second term and return to Austin for the 88th legislative session in January.

Results of the races will appear below after the polls close Tuesday night.

TX SENATE DIST. 8 RACE

Texas Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who also held the same senate seat in 2012, is seeking her second term in the state senate.

Paxton, a guidance counselor, won the Dist. 8 seat in 2018 and is now being challenged by Democrat Jonathan Cocks, a Collin County CPA, and Libertarian Ed Kless, a business consultant.

TX HOUSE DIST. 103 RACE

Texas Representative Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas) is seeking a tenth term representing Dist. 103 in the Texas House. Anchia is a Dallas-area attorney and once served on the Dallas ISD board of trustees.

Anchia is not facing a Republican challenger but he is facing Independent Alejandro Arrieta, who has served on several civic committees and volunteer boards.

TX HOUSE DIST. 107 RACE

Texas Representative Victoria Neave (D-Dallas) is seeking a fourth term representing Dist. 107 in the Texas House. Neave is a Dallas-area lawyer.

Neave is not facing a Republican challenger in this cycle but she is running against Libertarian Shane Newsom, a computer programmer from Grapevine.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Results from the U.S. House races will be embedded in this story after the polls close Tuesday night.