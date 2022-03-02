Republican Runoff for U.S. House District 3

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor has been forced into a Republican primary runoff in his North Texas district by former Collin County Judge Keith Self.

Taylor, a former Marine and Iraq war combat veteran, was considered one of the Texas delegation’s most conservative members when he was elected in 2018. But he’s been sharply criticized by the right wing of the party for voting to certify the 2020 election results and for supporting a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Self is an Army veteran and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. He has claimed Taylor drifted from his conservative roots in the GOP-dominant district.

He heavily criticized Taylor’s votes on the election result and insurrection investigation, and Taylor's vote to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol.

The runoff is scheduled for May 24.

U.S. House District 3 (R) 100% reporting

On the Democrat side, Sandeep Srivastava secured 62% of the votes over Doc Shelby.

