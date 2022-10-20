‘In a Good Spot': Tarrant County Prepares for Early Voting; What to Expect

Early voting begins Monday for the upcoming November midterm elections.

NBC DFW received emails and questions about the actual voting process. It goes to show how early voting is very popular.

"We are in a good spot," said Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia. "We got our poll workers. We got our supplies. The equipment has been tested, sealed, and packed. It's being deployed right now, so we are where we are supposed to be at this point in time."

Garcia shared some advice to voters before they head to cast their ballots.

"Download your sample ballot. Know what you are going to vote on. Be prepared," she said.

In Tarrant County, when you arrive show your identification. You will get an access code and ballot from a poll worker. You will proceed to another machine, where you enter the access code and vote for each race on a different touchscreen. When you are done, you print out the ballot.

"This is the most important part of the whole process, is for you as a voter to grab your ballot and say, 'that is what I want, this is what I intend to vote on,'" Garcia said. "If you made a mistake, if you skipped something, you can always tell the poll worker, 'I need to try again, I need to spoil this one.' They will tear it. They will give you a fresh sheet, and you will do it again."

When you are done, you take your ballot to the ballot box and insert it.

There are rules about what you can wear when voting.

"Anything that is a campaign slogan, a name, a logo, an identifier of someone or some party or a proposition that is on the ballot, is electioneering.

Something that was on the ballot in the past election, that's not electioneering: "You can wear your Reagan hat, your MAGA hat, your Obama hat. They are not on the ballot,” Garcia said.

Garcia recommends you take advantage of early voting, which runs from Oct. 24 until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.