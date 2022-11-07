Gov. Greg Abbott to Host Election Night Watch Party in McAllen; Here's Why

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will hold his election watch party at a venue in McAllen on Tuesday, the last of many visits he’s made to the Rio Grande Valley during his bid for reelection.

"I think by showing up here it's also a sign, he's trying to project to Hispanics in the Valley that, you know, 'the Democrats have abandoned you. We will not,'" said Andrew Smith, a political science professor at UT-RGV.

Edinburg was where the one and only debate was held with his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke. Abbott was also in the Valley on the first day of early voting.

The Valley is an area that historically leans heavily in favor of Democrats. But that seems to have shifted in recent years.

Republicans are spending a lot more time and money in the Valley because they view the Hispanic vote here as being up for grabs. One reason may be that some Democratic voters no longer feel sufficient support from their own party in the south Texas battleground.

“There is this perception the National Democratic Party has no idea how to court Hispanic voters, at least not in the Valley,” said Smith.

It isn't just border security that's top of mind for voters in the Valley.

The economy and gun control are also concerns as they head to the polls, so the results will indicate whether the political landscape is changing in the Valley.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.