Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts

A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts."

The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner.

The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is now the stage of a political nail-biter.

“I was shocked,” said Elisa Beasley about the election day results. “I was like: Wow, OK Pilot Point!”

A single vote separates the race for mayor.

According to the Denton County elections website, Chad Major received 688 votes while Beasley secured 687 votes between early, absentee and election day.

Beasley, a former Pilot Point council member is looking to make history by becoming the city’s first Hispanic mayor. She knows all about razor-thin margins in politics.

“When I won my first seat in 2014, I won by one vote,” she said with a smile. “And so, here we are today...”

Major has been the city’s current acting mayor since last summer when then-mayor Matthew Mcllravy resigned after being arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14.

Major is looking for his first full term as mayor and tells NBC 5 he is grateful for the support and feels "relieved" the campaign is over.

“I do a lot of praying about this race and I’m at peace with the results either way,” he said. “We just heard from Denton County that they’re having to put off the canvas of the vote because they’re so overrun with all the provisional votes that are out there.”

Major and Beasley told NBC 5 the elections office has also been dealing with staff members who’ve contracted COVID-19.

"We had five employees test positive for COVID the day before election day, but we are still getting the job done on the normal timeframe," said Frank Phillips, Denton County Elections Administrator in an email.

There’s a lot at stake for the community that projects its population will grow to 70,000 in the coming years.

“We’ve tripled the amount of permits that are being issued for homes,” said Major.

One thing both candidates vehemently support: The city’s voter turnout.

“I’m proud of Pilot Point for getting out and voting and there’s nothing else we can do so we just wait,” she said.

Approximately 2,700 registered voters fulfilled their civic duty, according to Beasley.

“I’m just so happy because our community has so much to look forward to,” said Major.

Phillips tells NBC 5 their office will be processing at least 11 provisional ballots and two mail-in ballots next week.

Denton County has until Nov. 22 to complete an election canvas, according to state law.