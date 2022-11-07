UPDATED: See the latest midterm 2022 returns for all Texas races here.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has won a second term as Dallas County Criminal District Attorney, holding off his predecessor, Faith Johnson on Tuesday night.

Creuzot, a Democrat, and Johnson, a Republican, were the only two candidates in the race.

Creuzot was first elected in 2018 when he defeated the incumbent Johnson.

Prior to being elected DA, Creuzot was an attorney and spent more than two decades as a Texas Criminal District Court Judge. According to his bio, he also previously worked for the Dallas County DA's office for seven years as an assistant DA and chief felony prosecutor.

Johnson, a former judge and prosecutor in Dallas County, was appointed the county's district attorney in 2016 by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to replace DA Susan Hawk who resigned during her term.

In her bio, Johnson said starting the Expunction Expo and the creation of several community satellite offices for Family Violence victims were highlights of her two-year's leading the office.

Johnson was the first Black woman to be named chief felony prosecutor with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and was also the first Black woman to be named the Dallas County District Attorney.

Johnson finished Hawk's term and was defeated by Cruezot in the 2018 election.