decision 2022

Dallas County DA John Creuzot Holds Off Familiar Challenger Faith Johnson, Wins Second Term

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

UPDATED: See the latest midterm 2022 returns for all Texas races here.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has won a second term as Dallas County Criminal District Attorney, holding off his predecessor, Faith Johnson on Tuesday night.

Creuzot, a Democrat, and Johnson, a Republican, were the only two candidates in the race.

Creuzot was first elected in 2018 when he defeated the incumbent Johnson.

Prior to being elected DA, Creuzot was an attorney and spent more than two decades as a Texas Criminal District Court Judge. According to his bio, he also previously worked for the Dallas County DA's office for seven years as an assistant DA and chief felony prosecutor.

Johnson, a former judge and prosecutor in Dallas County, was appointed the county's district attorney in 2016 by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to replace DA Susan Hawk who resigned during her term.

In her bio, Johnson said starting the Expunction Expo and the creation of several community satellite offices for Family Violence victims were highlights of her two-year's leading the office.

Johnson was the first Black woman to be named chief felony prosecutor with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and was also the first Black woman to be named the Dallas County District Attorney.

Johnson finished Hawk's term and was defeated by Cruezot in the 2018 election.

DECISION 2022

decision 2022 Nov 8

ELECTION RESULTS: Texas, Local Midterm Election Results

decision 2022 Nov 7

Former Judge Phil Sorrells Wins Tarrant County DA's Race, Defeats Longtime Prosecutor

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022John CreuzotFaith Johnsondallas county DA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us