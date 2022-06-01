Beto O'Rourke Hosts Town Hall in Dallas, Pushes for Gun Reforms

Pushing for change while running for the top job in the state, Former congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted a town in Dallas Wednesday in the first of a series of public events following the school shooting in Uvalde.

The O’Rourke campaign said 750 people were at the event, which also drew elected leaders to show O’Rourke their support.

O'Rourke slammed Republican challenger and current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for how he believes Abbott has handled guns after mass shootings in the state.

“Always he promises there will be some action,” said O'Rourke, who listed off expanded background checks, red flag laws and safe storage as policies he would pursue as governor.

“These are places where gun owners, non-gun owners, Republicans, Democrats, independents alike are on the same page,” said O’Rourke.

O'Rourke favors ending the sale of assault-style rifles and buybacks but says he would start with issues where there is more common ground.

“I also have the courage of my convictions. I don’t think we should have assault weapons in our communities, and in our lives," he said.

“What happened is unacceptable, this crime is unacceptable,” Abbott previously said after the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Wednesday, Abbott called on both Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan to form committees to immediately address school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety. He also directed the Texas school safety center to begin a safety review of schools.

Abbott has also called for a review of laws and regulations that he signed after the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas to see what has worked and what could be improved.