Arlington Voters Approve Extension to City Council Term Lengths

On Election Day residents of Arlington voted to extend the length of terms for the mayor and members of the city council.

Term limits passed in Arlington in 2018 prevent members of the city council, including the mayor, from serving more than three two-year terms consecutively and they can currently serve no more than 12 combined years as a council member or mayor.

On Tuesday, voters approved amending the city's charter to change the length of the term to three years. With the amendment, a person can now serve no more than three consecutive three-year terms as a council member or mayor and no more than 18 combined years as a council member or mayor.

The new term limits would go into effect during the next general election.

