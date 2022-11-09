All Democratic Dallas County Commissioners Court

For the first time anyone can recall, the Dallas County Commissioners Court will all be Democrats.

After decades of strong Republican voices at the table, JJ Koch, the last remaining GOP member, was defeated Tuesday.

The red wave seen in much of Texas was all blue in Dallas County.

“It's the first time we've had this sort of progressive, all welcoming, all progressive court. But we're going to focus on representing everyone, Republicans, Independents and Democrats,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Jenkins was reelected Tuesday to Dallas County’s top leadership post by a wide margin.

Republican Commissioner J.J. Koch, who was often at odds with Jenkins, was defeated by Democrat Andrew Sommerman. His victory margin was 53% to 47%.

Koch sued Jenkins over Dallas County’s COVID-19 mask mandate, which Koch said violated Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mandates. Sommerman, an attorney, defended Jenkins and Dallas County in that case.

“Well I think there will be more harmony because Koch of course was a divisive factor on the court,” Sommerman said.

With the election over, Sommerman said he is putting partisan politics aside.

“I am not a Democrat anymore once I’m elected. Once I’m elected, I have to represent Democrats and Republicans both and make sure that my district is properly represented,” he said.

Sommerman hosted an election watch party at his North Dallas home where Democratic District Attorney John Creuzot also celebrated his victory over a Republican challenger.

Creuzot’s margin was even larger than Sommerman.

“When you get 61 to 39 in the early vote, there's going to be a lot of Republican voters in there who agree with what we are doing,” Creuzot said.

County commissioners mapped a course to help remove Koch with a method Republicans have used at other levels of government: redistricting.

Koch opposed the new lines reducing Republican-leaning areas in his district, but the Democrats said they were supported by trends in prior elections.

“It's a piece of history, of course it is. But we knew that last year when I authored the redistricting plan. I mean, we saw this trend coming,” Democratic Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said.

At 37 years, Price is the longest-serving member of the Dallas County Commissioners Court. He recalls many Republicans who’ve served with him over the years but no other time when there were no Republicans. But he said getting things done is not a matter of political parties in county government.

“Personalities sometimes come into play, but it's about issues. I'm going to keep driving the issues,” Price said.

Jenkins said priorities for the new court will include mental health, broadband access and affordable housing.

“These local issues of roads, and public safety and public health, they're not partisan issues,” Jenkins said.

Sommerman takes office in January.

Democratic Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia was also reelected Tuesday by a wide margin with only a Libertarian opponent.

Price and Democrat Theresa Daniel were not up for election this year.