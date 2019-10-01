It’s A Fair Deal Food Drive at the State Fair 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
It’s A Fair Deal Food Drive at the State Fair 2019

By Nada J. Ruddock

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    State Fair of Texas

    It’s a Fair Deal at the State Fair of Texas when you provide food for hungry families. Join NBC 5, the State Fair of Texas, Kroger and the North Texas Food Bank in this much needed food drive.

    Bring four (4) non-perishable food items to the State Fair each Wednesday and admission is only $4.

    Texas is currently second in the nation of people living with food insecurity. About 1 in 6 Texas households is at risk of hunger. Help us in the mission to create a hunger-free community.

    It’s a Fair Deal Food Drive
    Every Wednesday at the State Fair of Texas
    Bring four (4) Non-perishable Food Items
    Admission will be $4

    • Wednesday, Oct. 2
    • Wednesday, Oct. 9
    • Wednesday, Oct. 16

