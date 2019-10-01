It’s A Fair Deal Food Drive at the State Fair 2019

It’s a Fair Deal at the State Fair of Texas when you provide food for hungry families. Join NBC 5, the State Fair of Texas, Kroger and the North Texas Food Bank in this much needed food drive.

Bring four (4) non-perishable food items to the State Fair each Wednesday and admission is only $4.

Texas is currently second in the nation of people living with food insecurity. About 1 in 6 Texas households is at risk of hunger. Help us in the mission to create a hunger-free community.

It’s a Fair Deal Food Drive

Every Wednesday at the State Fair of Texas

Bring four (4) Non-perishable Food Items

Admission will be $4

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Wednesday, Oct. 16

