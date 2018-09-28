It's A Fair Deal Food Drive 2018

Big Tex is back at Fair Park in Dallas! NBC 5 and the State Fair of Texas invite you to celebrate everything Texan. Starting this Friday, September 28, celebrate a Texas tradition that’s been around since 1886.

This is your chance to be a part of hundreds of activities, shows, daily concerts, and exhibits. With the wide range of events and activities held at the fair, you are bound to find something special to do with your family and friends.

Check out Mundo Latino, a Latin American themed exhibit on Cuba. Telemundo 39 and NBC 5 sponsor this exciting celebration of Latin culture. Housed inside the Women’s Museum, this exhibit is Free with State Fair Admission.

Get in for just $4 during It’s a Fair Deal any Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas. NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Kroger sponsor this State Fair favorite. Just bring 4 cans of food to donate to the North Texas Food Bank on Wednesday and your ticket will be discounted so you can enter the Fair for just $4. Only one (4 can) donation per person. This discount may not be combined with any other offers.

State Fair of Texas Opens Friday

The State Fair of Texas starts Friday! (Published Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018)

Over two million people attend the State Fair of Texas, so purchase your tickets and coupons ahead of time at www.BigTex.com/Tickets. All proceeds from the event will go right back to preserve Fair Park and fund scholarship programs for inner-city agricultural students.

The event located at the historic Fair Park in Dallas will be fun for everyone. For more information on the State Fair of Texas visit www.BigTex.com.



State Fair of Texas 2018

Each Wednesday

Fair Park

3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75210

214-565-9931

www.BigTex.com