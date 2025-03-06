Volunteers help give dogs second chance at Mansfield rescue

A day at work with a dog doesn't really feel like work. Volunteers from Park Place Dealerships spent their morning helping walk dogs and clean kennels at Second Chance Dog Rescue in Mansfield.

"I mean, we're just everyday people who come here," Second Chance Dog Rescue Assistant Director Amanda Shane said. "So volunteers are big for us!"

Second Chance relies on volunteers to feed and care for animals at the small nonprofit. Having new faces around helps them get more done, but it also helps the dogs find new homes by helping them socialize.

"Yes, when we have new people like these groups we got to see how they all reacted," Shane said. "That's kind of huge to add to their bios for their profiles. All of these things add up to get the dog adopted."

"I don't want to take one home, let's just say that," Kara Connor, one of a dozen volunteers with Park Place Dealerships said. "They're all so cute you want to be able to take 'em all home but...we got our dog from Second Chance Dog Rescue about a year-and-a-half ago."

Volunteers help the nonprofit with tasks and give the dogs a little love, but they also get something in return.

"I'm gonna start crying," regular volunteer Abbe Kraft said. "You get to do the best for them."

They get to help the animals find forever homes.

"This place gives you meaning and it gives you hope for humanity," Shane said. "Because there's still kindness in the world; there really is!"