Dallas

Meet Mr. Pickles, the adorable Dallas rescue participating in Puppy Bowl 2025

A Dallas rescue has a pup in the game, Mr. Pickles is a member of Team Ruff

By NBCDFW Staff

Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery/ Puppy Bowl XXI

What to Know

  • Mr. Pickles is a Pug-Chihuahua mix from Dallas-based rescue Dallas Dog
  • He is a member of Team Ruff
  • Puppy Bowl XXI takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9
  • A reimagined Puppy Bowl Kickoff Show begins at 12 p.m. CT
  • The 2025 Puppy Bowl begins at 1 p.m. CT
  • There's also a Kitty Halftime show
  • The entire three-hour event will be simulcast across six networks

Many eyes will be on the Super Bowl LIX and the ads and the half-time show on Feb. 9 -- but it's not the only highly-anticipated matchup that day.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XXI returns for its 21st year with 142 adorable, adoptable puppies from 80 shelters and rescues across 40 states. The dogs are placed on one of two teams — Team Ruff or Team Fluff — hoping to win the coveted Walmart "Lombarky" trophy. The bigger prize would be adopted to a fur-ever home.

Of the 142 rescue puppies, one hails from Dallas. Mr. Pickles is a Pug-Chihuahua mix from Dallas Dog, a Dallas-based rescue.

Mr. Pickles - Team Ruff (Animal Planet) (Animal Planet)

Mr. Pickles will be a member of Team Ruff. "This feisty pup doesn’t back down from a fight," according to the Puppy Bowl website. "Get ready to hear him bark his thoughts all over the stadium!"

The Puppy Bowl takes place at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 9. A reimagined Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff Show begins at noon featuring a Puppy Combine where ten pups will participate in practice drills and fun challenges, the top pups will be drafted for Team Ruff or Team Fluff. And we can't forget to mention the Kitty Halftime Show.

The entire three-hour event will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery+, TBS, truTV, and Max.

