Expanding family business shares Hispanic heritage through food

Walking into Cafecito on Fort Worth's Near South Side is like taking a trip south of the border.

"I really just appreciate the representation of Mexican breakfast," customer Sabrina Doran said.

The mother/daughter-owned Cafecito started with an idea.

"To me, she's the best cook in the world, but she's always wanted to have some sort of restaurant or food business," Cafecito Co-Owner Cinthya Duran said of her mother Yaneth Sanchez. "I just brought the idea to her and she liked it, and we were like, let's do it!"

The pair started with a food truck and started making breakfast tacos. Some of them pink, using beet juice for color.

"We were just outgrowing our trailer and we really wanted to expand the menu," Duran said.

So the business recently expanded to the Funky Town Food Hall.

"It's been so cool to see it grow from, you know, like selling 10-tacos a day for the first few weeks to, like, now having this amazing support from the community and selling out multiple times," Duran said smiling. "It's just the coolest!"

"I think that's amazing," Doran said. "I always try to support women-owned businesses, so it's just really cool to see how busy they are and how successful they are."

Cafecito is open for breakfast and lunch at 1229 Eight Avenue in Fort Worth.