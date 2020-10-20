Irving

Man, Two Women Found Dead Inside Irving Home: Police

By Holley Ford

NBC 5 News

Three people were found dead inside an Irving townhouse late Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

A woman called the Irving Police Department at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to request a welfare check on her brother in the 400 block of Renaissance Lane, according to police.

When officers arrived at that location, they saw a man outside, but he quickly ran back inside the home when he saw police. A short time later, officers heard several gunshots.

They forced entry into the residence and discovered the bodies of two women and one man.

A preliminary investigation says the incident may have been a double murder-suicide. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more information as this story is developing.

