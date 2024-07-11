Longtime NBC 5 news leader, station manager Doug Adams dies at 73

NBC 5 is mourning the death of longtime colleague and newsroom leader Doug Adams, who died on June 30 at his home in Denver at the age of 73.

Adams was born in Pampa and graduated from LD Bell High School and the University of North Texas before launching his career in journalism.

After college, Adams began his 30-year career in journalism, working for WBAP radio. He later moved to television, taking a job as a reporter at KXAS-TV. He worked his way into news management, becoming the Dallas Bureau Chief and news director.

"His career trajectory was inspiring," his family wrote in his obituary.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In 1991, Adams was named station manager, a position he held until he retired from the business in 2000.

After leaving NBC 5, Adams served as general manager of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and followed that by becoming the president and CEO of the Colorado Symphony. Adams also served as the national vice president of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and held other board positions with The United Way, Salvation Army and the Leukemia Society of Dallas.

Adams's family said he and his wife, Pamela, "explored the Colorado outdoors, shared a love for golf, and never grew tired of each other's companionship."

"He was a devoted husband, a supportive father and a beloved brother. His integrity, kindness, and visionary spirit touched the lives of all who knew him," the family wrote in an obituary.

Adams is survived by his wife, son, daughter and grandson. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas.