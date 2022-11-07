Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.

The 11th annual event in Arlington is an opportunity for job seekers to connect with a broad range of employers, large and small, including companies such as Bell, Lockheed, Airbus, Gaylord Texan, Six Flags and many more. The job fair will feature on-site interviews as well as free professional headshots. Veterans will be given priority access, but “Hiring Red, White & You!” is open to all. There is ample free parking and no cost to attend.

Simultaneous job fairs will be held by other Workforce Boards statewide on November 10. Regionally, more than 422 employers are interviewing for 20,000-plus available jobs. Visit www.twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you for more information.

3 Job Fairs – Same Day – Different Locations!

Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red White & You!” Job Fair

www.twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you

Arlington

Thursday, November 10

9 am – 2 pm

Globe Life Field

(New Rangers Ballpark)

734 Stadium Drive

Free Admission

Free Parking - Globe Life Field Parking Lot A; Overflow in Lot R.

Registration is encouraged by not required. Register at hrwyjobseeker.eventbrite.com

Dallas

Thursday, November 10

10 am – 2 pm

Gilley’s Dallas

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Plano

Thursday, November 10

10 am – 3 pm

Plano Event Center

2000 E. Spring Creek Pkwy.

Some of the companies scheduled to attend “Hiring Red, White & You!” in Arlington include: Airbus, Alcon, Amazon, Arlington ISD, Aspire MRO, Bell, Ben E. Keith, BNSF, Cintas, City of Arlington, City of Fort Worth, City of North Richland Hills, Cook Children’s, Dickies Arena, FedEx, Flex-N-Gate, Fort Worth ISD, Gaylord Texan, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, JPS, Keller ISD, Klein Tools, Lear, Live! by Loews, Lockheed Martin, LyondellBasell, Mansfield ISD, Martin Sprocket & Gear, Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee, Recaro, Six Flags, Texas Health Resources, Texas Live!, Texas Rangers, Trinity Metro, TTI, UTA, UPS, Wabtec and many more.

“Hiring Red, White & You!” in Arlington is hosted by Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

About Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County: Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County (WSTC), under the direction of the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), is one of 28 local workforce development boards located throughout the state. WSTC’s primary goal is to meet the needs of Tarrant County employers and workers through locally designed market-driven workforce development initiatives and services. All employers, workers and job seekers are eligible to take advantage of these services. The 29-member Workforce Development Board (WDB) is made up of business and community leaders and is chaired by Gracie Vega, with The Gaylord Texan Resort and Conference Center. The WDB works in partnership with the Workforce Governing Board (WGB), which is comprised of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and chaired by Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, to oversee Workforce services in Tarrant County. More information can be found at www.workforcesolutions.net or by calling 817-413-4000.