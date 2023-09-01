You’re invited to be “In the Room: At the Table” at the Women’s Leadership Summit, Dallas at the Statler Hotel in Dallas on Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9.

This year’s keynote speakers, Katrice Hardy, Executive Director of the Dallas Morning News, and Cheryl McKissack Daniel, President and CEO of McKissack and McKissack Construction, will be highlighting the importance of Black women having a place and having power in the spaces and conversations where decisions are made.

Mark the beginning of an empowering and transformative event by joining Friday’s kickoff reception moderated by DeMetris Sampson in the Grand Ballroom from 5:30 pm – 8:30pm. During the reception participants will have the opportunity to celebrate the start of an enriching experience by coming together and making meaningful connections.

Get together with like-minded women on Saturday, from 8am -9am, for the Women’s Leadership Networking Breakfast in the Grand Ballroom. Attendees can take advantage of an all-inclusive and supportive environment. All are welcome whether you are a student, entrepreneur, professional, or wanting to explore something new. The aim is to provide a platform for shared experiences.

About the Women’s Leadership Summit

The Women’s Leadership Summit is the premiere conference for Black women who are professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders in Dallas with a mission to empower and uplift other professional Black women through education, networking, and mentorship. The WLS was founded by entrepreneur and former State Representative Helen Giddings in 2018 to empower, strengthen and transform the lives of women through mentorship and to provide resources for personal and professional growth.

Women’s Leadership Summit

In the Room: At the Table

Friday, September 8, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Saturday, September 9, 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Staler Hotel Dallas

1914 Commerce St

Dallas

