NBC 5 and VolunteerNow invite you to come out to Voly in the Park, the largest volunteer festival in Dallas. Find your perfect volunteer opportunity and learn how you can get involved in our community. It’s all happening Saturday, September 17, at Klyde Warren Park from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This family friendly festival is free of charge and will feature 60-75 non-profits. There will be live entertainment, hands on volunteer projects, on-site activities, and the organizers expect up to 2,500 attendees. Voly in the Park will also showcase VOLY.org, VolunteerNow's platform that connects you to real-time nonprofit needs and helps you find fun, meaningful volunteer opportunities. VolunteerNow supports organizations in diverse areas and causes such as homelessness, social services, education, hunger, health, animal welfare, the arts and many other areas of need.

To learn more ways to get involved and help our community, join NBC 5 and VolunteerNow at Voly in the Park.

Voly in the Park 2022

Saturday, September 17

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Admission is FREE

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rogers Fwy

Dallas, TX

For more information Click HERE