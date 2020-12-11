Volunteers Needed for the Fort Worth Angel Tree Distribution

NBC 5 and The Salvation Army would like to thank you for your generosity with donating gifts to thousands of children and seniors through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The donated gifts through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program are being distributed to families in need December 12 - 19.

The Salvation Army of Fort Worth is in urgent need of volunteers to help with their Angel Tree Distribution at their Fort Worth Christmas Warehouse. The Fort Worth Salvation Army will make sure to provide a safe environment at their warehouse while also following CDC protocols for social distancing, masks, etc. Volunteers are needed Monday, December 14th through Wednesday, December 16th.

Please see the information below if you are interested in helping. Groups are welcomed.

All CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required to be worn at all times.

Dates and Times:

December 14th - 16th

Shift 1: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Location:

Fort Worth Warehouse

229 E. Felix Street

Fort Worth, TX 76115

Description:

Volunteers are needed to help distribute gifts to families from the Salvation Army warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas. Volunteers must be age 16 and up.

To become a volunteer, please sign up at http://cerv.is/m?0146x1343.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Thank you for helping us serve our community this holiday season.

