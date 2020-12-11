salvation army

Volunteers Needed for the Fort Worth Angel Tree Distribution

By Kiana Freeman

Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
Salvation Army

NBC 5 and The Salvation Army would like to thank you for your generosity with donating gifts to thousands of children and seniors through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The donated gifts through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program are being distributed to families in need December 12 - 19.

The Salvation Army of Fort Worth is in urgent need of volunteers to help with their Angel Tree Distribution at their Fort Worth Christmas Warehouse. The Fort Worth Salvation Army will make sure to provide a safe environment at their warehouse while also following CDC protocols for social distancing, masks, etc. Volunteers are needed Monday, December 14th through Wednesday, December 16th.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 40 mins ago

Arlington Police Officer Helps Homeless Woman Caught Stealing on Thanksgiving Day

Please see the information below if you are interested in helping. Groups are welcomed.

All CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required to be worn at all times.

Dates and Times:
December 14th - 16th
Shift 1: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Shift 2: 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Location:
Fort Worth Warehouse
229 E. Felix Street
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Description:
Volunteers are needed to help distribute gifts to families from the Salvation Army warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas. Volunteers must be age 16 and up.

To become a volunteer, please sign up at http://cerv.is/m?0146x1343.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Thank you for helping us serve our community this holiday season.

Salvation Army Angel Tree Gift Distribution Volunteers
December 14- 16
Fort Worth Warehouse
229 E. Felix Street
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Sign up, http://cerv.is/m?0146x1343

This article tagged under:

salvation armyFort WorthAngel TreeGift Distribution
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us