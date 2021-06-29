VolunteerNow: Young Leader's Council Applications

VolunteerNow is asking for nominations for its 50th year of the Young Leaders Council (YLC) program! The YLC allows North Texas’ young professionals to expand their non-profit strategy skills. Those in the program can network with North Texas’ top nonprofit leaders while attending workshops, including sessions on nonprofit strategy, nonprofit finance, nonprofit law, and fundraising.

In addition to leadership programming, members of the council will participate in social events and service projects. The group serves as a pipeline of engaged emerging leaders, philanthropists, civic volunteers, nonprofit board members and change-makers in North Texas.

Young professionals in their 20s and 30s may be nominated by their organizations to participate in this year-long program. A limited number of candidates will be selected and applications close July 15.

To submit a nomination for the program, click here. To learn more about the program, contact ylc@volnow.org. VolunteerNow (formerly the Volunteer Center of North Texas) serves as the hub of volunteerism in North Texas. For more information about VolunteerNow, visit www.volnow.org/about.