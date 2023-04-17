VolunteerNow® Hearts of Texas Luncheon 2023

VolunteerNow® announces the 16th annual Hearts of Texas Luncheon will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at noon at the Arts District Mansion in Downtown Dallas. This year’s luncheon will showcase volunteerism’s power to shape the future.

VolunteerNow will honor Lynn McBee with the 2023 VolunteerNow Lifetime Achievement Award. McBee is one of the most transformational volunteer leaders in Dallas. In the last three decades, she has invested over 45,000 hours of service in more than 30 nonprofits, and currently serves as CEO for Young Women’s Preparatory Network. McBee’s legacy demonstrates the power of volunteerism to take on systems-level issues like improving education, protecting children, fighting domestic violence, and closing opportunity gaps for underserved undergraduates.

Additionally, the Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Award for exceptional volunteer stewardship will be awarded to Dallas CASA. Annually, Dallas CASA connects over 1,500 volunteers with the 3,000+ children living in protective care across our community. VolunteerNow is proud to support Dallas CASA’s mission to protect children, restore childhoods, and help child victims of abuse and neglect achieve their full potential.

A luncheon highlight will include keynote speaker Christian Rodriguez, Charles Schwab Premier Bank executive and former NFL linebacker. Rodriguez will share his personal story of how being adopted by his high school football coach shaped his life and his lifelong commitment to knocking down barriers for others.

The Tammy Richards VOLY.org Impact Award will be given to Dallas Independent School District. Dallas ISD is the second largest school district in the state, serving approximately 141,000 students in 240 schools, and its volunteers have logged over 1.3 million hours of service since our partnership began in 2017. Considered one of the fastest-improving urban school districts in the nation, DISD is outstanding in its mission of educating all students for success.

For more information on tickets or sponsorships, visit www.volnow.org/heartsoftexas, or contact Melanie Yonks at myonks@volnow.org or 214-676-0583.

About VolunteerNow®

The VolunteerNow® mission is to transform lives through volunteers. Volunteers change everything - where they live, work, and play - and transform their own lives in the process of serving others. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits.

As a national thought leader in volunteerism, and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow serves as the hub of volunteerism in North Texas. We are a national provider of volunteer recruitment and management software, leveraging our five decades of expertise in volunteer engagement.

Hearts of Texas Luncheon 2023

Benefiting VolunteerNow®

Thursday, April 20

12:00 p.m.

Arts District Mansion

Downtown Dallas

214 -676- 0583

volnow.org/heartsoftexas

