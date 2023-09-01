NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Navarro Group invite you to Viva Dallas, the official Dallas Mexican Independence Festival, Procession and Grito, on Saturday, September 16, at Dallas City Hall Plaza.

Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at this FREE celebration from 4pm - 8pm. Celebrate with music, crafts, fine spirits, ales, Mexican street food, and the best Dallas entertainment from Mariachis, Bandas, and much more.

The procession takes place at 6pm and the official Grito starts at 6:30. The fun continues with great music, the best "Grito" Contest, sponsored by El Rancho Supermercado with first prize of $1,000, and a music tribute to Norma Rocha Valles.

For more information, visit www.vivadallas.com.

Viva Dallas

Mexican Independence Festival, Procession and Grito

Saturday, September 16

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Dallas City Hall Plaza

1500 Marilla St.

Dallas

For more information, CLICK HERE

