Unstoppable Women: Olga Lopez shares HerStory!

In celebration of Women's History Month, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are shining a spotlight on Unstoppable Women who have made a significant impact in their fields. Today, we have the privilege of introducing you to Olga Lopez, the CEO and Founder of CIMA Logistics LLC.

Olga Lopez is not just a CEO and founder, but a trailblazer in her industry. As the mastermind behind CIMA Logistics LLC, she has taken the enterprise oil and gas world by storm, growing her company to an astounding $50 million. With an impressive 36-year career under her belt, Olga's expertise and determination have made her a true leader in her field.

But Olga's impact doesn't stop at the boardroom. She is also deeply committed to serving her community and empowering others. From actively participating in local chambers such as: the Board of Directors of the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as Vice Chair, she serves on the Board of Directors of Asociacion de Empresarios Mexicanos Dallas, Texas Chapter, just to name a few.

She is an advocate for Latina representation stating she has learned to “speak up”, advice she gives to other young women. Currently, Olga is a shining example of what it means to give back by giving her time to mentor young men and women who are on their journey to entrepreneurship.

As a Latina woman breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry, Olga's story is one that resonates with many aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals. Her determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence serve as an inspiration for all who dream big.

Join us as we celebrate Olga Lopez's remarkable achievements and her unwavering spirit as an Unstoppable Woman.