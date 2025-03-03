Unstoppable Women: Meet Veronica Torres  Hazley

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with Her Story, a campaign focused on the amazing, unique, and powerful stories of outstanding and unstoppable women in our community.

Today we shine a spotlight on Veronica Torres Hazley, an extraordinary leader who embodies wellness and impact. As the CEO of Torres Hazley Enterprise, Veronica has dedicated her life to bringing community well-being to the forefront through her diverse portfolio, which includes V12 Yoga Studio, Workplace Fit Co, RedBird Rising, and her self-care brand, Healthy Latina Lifestyle. Each endeavor reflects her passion for fostering wellness and empowerment within the community.

With over 25 years of diverse experience under her belt—from community development to event production—Veronica has crafted a portfolio that speaks volumes about her commitment to making a difference. Her previous role as Chief Impact Officer at ISP Creative showcased her ability to blend creativity with purpose. Before leading Torres Hazley Enterprise full-time, Veronica spent 17 impactful years with VisitDallas. There she championed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives while overseeing digital marketing and branding efforts. Her commitment to fostering partnerships within the local Dallas community was evident as she developed membership programs and customized corporate collaborations that uplifted voices across the city.

A proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management—and later pursuing Business Administration at the University of Texas at Dallas—Veronica’s educational background laid a strong foundation for her multifaceted career. She also served in various leadership roles at Intercontinental Hotel Group early on in her career.

Beyond business success, Veronica embodies collaboration through initiatives like Hey Chica! By Healthy Latina Lifestyle—a movement dedicated to empowering Latinas to pursue their dreams while fostering a supportive environment. Her active involvement on boards such as For Oak Cliff and Grant Halliburton further illustrates her commitment to uplifting others.

Her story reminds us that when we come together as a community, supporting one another, we can achieve our goals through purpose, empowerment, and ambition.