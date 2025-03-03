Unstoppable Women:  Meet Phyllis Slocum  

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with Her Story, a campaign focused on the amazing, unique, and powerful stories of outstanding and unstoppable women in our community.

Today we shine a spotlight on Phyllis Slocum, a strong and groundbreaking figure in the world of media. Currently serving as the President of the Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Phyllis' career spans over 50 years marked by her unwavering commitment to empowering students and shaping future generations in media.

Phyllis joined the University of North Texas in 2002, where she passionately teaches upper-level and graduate studies in media with an emphasis on television, broadcast, information, and management. As Station Manager for ntTV (North Texas Television), she has nurtured countless aspiring media professionals within this nationally acclaimed student-programmed channel.

Her extensive experience includes over 15 years at various television stations where she excelled as an anchor, reporter, producer, executive producer, and news director—earning recognition from her peers for her outstanding contributions to journalism. After shifting into broadcast consulting with one of the nation’s leading firms—Audience Research & Development—Phyllis dedicated nearly 16 years to enhancing news marketing strategies and talent development across the industry.

Phyllis holds a B.A. in Political Science/International Studies from Kalamazoo College and an M.A. in Radio, Television, and Film from UNT. She is actively involved in several academic organizations including the World Journalism Education Congress, and the Broadcast Education Association and has been honored with induction into The Lone Star Emmy Gold Circle for her remarkable decades of service in media. She was recently honored by the University of North Texas, naming her Principal Lecturer Emerita in recognition of her teaching impact.

Her love for teaching shines through as she reflects on her journey: “I have had the chance to work with hundreds of students over the years and in some way, everyone has left their mark on me. What is most exciting is to see what happens when they “fly the coop”! -- make the step into that first real job…then to follow their lives as it takes all the twists and turns. Where we as people begin is never where we end and that is the adventure of teaching, learning, and sharing.”

With a mission that transcends traditional education—encouraging students to think critically about their world—Phyllis inspires them to embrace their potential while navigating life’s twists and turns. Her story is not just about personal achievements; it is a testament to how one dedicated individual can impact countless lives through teaching, mentorship, and unwavering support.