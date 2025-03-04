Unstoppable Women: Meet LaDondra Wilson  

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with Her Story, a campaign focused on the amazing, unique, and powerful stories of outstanding and unstoppable women in our community.

Today we shine a spotlight on LaDondra Wilson, an extraordinary leader whose journey is nothing short of inspiring. As the Vice President of Social Responsibility for the Dallas Wings and the Founding Inaugural Executive Director of the Dallas Wings Community Foundation, LaDondra embodies the spirit of service and dedication to community empowerment.

As a proud graduate of Leadership Southlake and a member of the inaugural class of Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy, LaDondra believes in harnessing her experiences to uplift others. With a robust background as a Master-level social worker specializing in Advanced Administrative Leadership for non-profit organizations, she has dedicated her career to addressing macro social problems while fostering leadership development and program innovation.

Her accolades speak volumes. She was named Tarrant County Case Manager of the Year in 2013, and she has continued to break barriers. She holds esteemed certifications from Cornell University and George Washington University which reflect her commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

Hailing from South Oak Cliff in Dallas, TX, LaDondra's influence extends beyond her immediate role. She serves on numerous boards including Engage Dallas and Rainbow Days, where she contributes her expertise shaping initiatives that promote equity and access for marginalized communities. Recognized as a 40 Under 40 under by both Dallas Business Journal and the Greater Arlington Chamber Millennial to Watch and awarded multiple honors such as the 2021 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Graduate Good Citizen Award, she exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose.

Her story is not just about personal achievements; it demonstrates how dedication to one’s community can ignite change and foster inspiration.