Unstoppable Women: Meet Juany Valdespino-Gaytan

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with Her Story, a campaign focused on the amazing, unique, and powerful stories of outstanding and unstoppable women in our community.

Today we shine a spotlight on Juany Valdespino-Gaytan, a remarkable leader dedicated to transforming the educational landscape. As the Vice-President of Education & Well-Being at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD), Juany brings over 25 years of invaluable experience as an educator and nonprofit leader.

Growing up in Dallas, Texas, Juany's journey is a testament to resilience and dedication. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of North Texas and later pursued a Master’s degree in Education Administration from Texas A&M University – Commerce. Her diverse roles from bilingual teacher to principal, director, and now vice president, reflect her unwavering commitment to serving students, educators, administrators, and families.

As an accomplished leader at BGCD, Juany is passionate about fostering professional growth among staff while improving organizational culture and advocating for educational equity. Her work emphasizes increasing student academic achievement within large urban school districts and nonprofits. Through innovative practices and dedicated advocacy, she strives to create positive impacts that resonate with young lives across the community.

Juany's inspiring narrative is a reminder that determination can create meaningful change in our communities. Let us celebrate her contributions this Women’s History Month as we honor those who pave the way for future generations!