Unstoppable Women: Meet Adriana De Uriquidi

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with Her Story, a campaign focused on the amazing, unique, and powerful stories of outstanding and unstoppable women in our community.

Today, we shine a spotlight on the remarkable journey of Adriana De Uriquidi, a strong and groundbreaking woman whose life story inspires us all. Born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, Adriana grew up in a close-knit, culturally rich, and intensely Catholic community. This nurturing environment immersed her in diverse cultures, languages, and traditions while instilling a profound sense of service and responsibility.

Adriana wears many hats. She is not only a social entrepreneur who has launched and co-founded ventures focused on impact, but also an influential consultant designing strategies for social good. Currently serving as the Vice President of the Latino Strategy Institute at The Concilio, she leads initiatives that empower Latinos by addressing systemic barriers through innovative research, learning development, and stakeholder engagement.

Her accomplishments stem from an insatiable eagerness to learn and create positive change. With a background in social innovation and community development, Adriana has successfully managed city-scale public-private collaborations in Mexico while thriving in cross-industry environments. Before joining The Concilio, she honed her expertise as a consultant specializing in social impact strategies that facilitate workforce reentry and C-Suite change management.

At the heart of her work is an unwavering commitment to cultivate future Latino leaders. Through the Latino Strategy Institute (LSI), Adriana develops data-driven solutions aimed at dismantling systemic obstacles preventing Latinos from achieving success. She believes that by fostering collaboration across sectors with action-oriented strategies for systemic transformation, we can create lasting change.

Beyond her professional achievements, Adriana is also a devoted mother to two children—a 10-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl—who inspire her every day to strive for excellence both personally and professionally. In sharing her story with us during this Women's History Month celebration, we are reminded that empowering women like Adriana not only uplifts communities but also paves the way for future generations to thrive.