Richardson

Try new flavors at the 5th Annual Network Fork-Off!

Benefitting families in need across DFW.

By Peter Raebel

Photo Courtesy of Network

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Network want to invite you to the 5th Annual Network Fork-Off! The event will be held at the Network of Community Ministries in Richardson at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

Richardson restaurants and businesses are coming together to offer samples of delicious food in an event that will also feature dancing, an apron contest, activities and games, live and silent auctions and more!

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

All proceeds from the evening benefit Network’s programs that serve over 32,000 people in need every year, including Network’s mobile food pantries. For tickets, click HERE.

Network Fork-Off
Saturday, October 19
7:00 p.m.
Network of Community Ministries
1500 International Parkway
Richardson
For more information, and tickets click HERE.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Richardsonthings to docommunity
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us