Try new flavors at the 5th Annual Network Fork-Off!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Network want to invite you to the 5th Annual Network Fork-Off! The event will be held at the Network of Community Ministries in Richardson at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

Richardson restaurants and businesses are coming together to offer samples of delicious food in an event that will also feature dancing, an apron contest, activities and games, live and silent auctions and more!

All proceeds from the evening benefit Network’s programs that serve over 32,000 people in need every year, including Network’s mobile food pantries. For tickets, click HERE.

Network Fork-Off

Saturday, October 19

7:00 p.m.

Network of Community Ministries

1500 International Parkway

Richardson

For more information, and tickets click HERE.