Train for The Cowtown 2023

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Cowtown want you to start your training today for the 2023 Cowtown Marathon. The Cowtown Trailblazer program is designed for people to start training for the upcoming 2023 Cowtown Half Marathon, Full Marathon, and Ultra Marathon. The Trailblazer program will offer both in-person group activities and virtual options. It will start on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

ABOUT THE COWTOWN:

The 45th running of The Cowtown will take place on February 25 -26, 2023 at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Run annually, The Cowtown is a Fort Worth tradition with a $10.5 million economic impact on the city. In person races include the Adult 5K, Kids 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, Ultra Marathon, and the Health Hig Marathon Relay. Virtual options to run all distances are available. Proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. Program.