NBC 5, Telemundo 39, The City of Garland, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) invite you to join us in honoring those who served in the U.S. Armed Services during the Vietnam War by visiting The Wall That Heals February 27 through March 1 at Audubon Park in Garland.

On Veterans Day 1996, the VVMF unveiled a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., designed to travel to communities throughout the United States. Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has been displayed at nearly 600 communities throughout the nation, spreading the Memorial’s healing legacy to millions.

Bringing The Wall to communities throughout our country allows the souls enshrined on the Memorial to exist once more among family and friends in the peace and comfort of familiar surroundings.

The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C.

Like the original Memorial, The Wall That Heals is erected in a chevron-shape and visitors can do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall. The replica is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite, and its 140 numbered panels are supported by an aluminum frame. Machine engraving of the more than 58,000 names along with modern LED lighting provide readability of The Wall day and night.

As on The Wall, the names on The Wall That Heals are listed by day of casualty. Beginning at the center/apex, the names start on the East Wall (right-hand side) working their way out to the end of that wing, picking up again at the far end of the West Wall (left-hand side) and working their way back in to the center/apex, joining the beginning and end of the conflict at the center.

The Mobile Education Center

The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals transforms to become a mobile education center. The exterior of the trailer features a timeline of “The War and The Wall” and provides additional information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Additional exhibits give visitors a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the collection of items left at The Wall.

Displays include:

Hometown Heroes – Photos of service members on The Wall who list their home of record from the local area. The photos are part of the effort to put a face to every name on The Wall and for the Wall of Faces.

Map of Vietnam

In Memory Honor Roll – Photos of local Vietnam veterans honored through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home and later died of Vietnam-related illnesses.

A display of items representative of those left at The Wall in Washington, D.C. in remembrance of those on The Wall.

Digital kiosk allows visitors to search for names using VVMF’s Wall of Faces.

Two paper directories allow for names to be found alphabetically.

The Gold Star Bike – Donated to VVMF by the American Gold Star Mothers in 2012, the bike is a Softail Custom Harley that pays tribute to the mothers who lost sons to the Vietnam War.

About The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the non-profit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C., in 1982. VVMF continues to lead the way in paying tribute to our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families. VVMF’s mission is to honor and preserve the legacy of service in America and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War and era through programs, ceremonies, and education materials. To learn more about VVMF, visit www.vvmf.org or call 202-393-0090.

For more information about The Wall That Heals, click here.

The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica & Mobile Education Center

February 27 – March 1

Audubon Park

342 W. Oates Road

Garland, TX 75043

Admission is Free

www.garlandparks.com