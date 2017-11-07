The Trains at NorthPark 30th Anniversary

All aboard! NBC 5 and the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas invite the hearts and minds of young and old alike to experience the Trains at NorthPark starting Nov. 18 through Jan. 7, 2018 at NorthPark Center in Dallas.



Presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark exhibit benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a home-away-from-home for families with seriously ill and injured children.



Since 1987, The Trains at NorthPark have journeyed across America with 1,600 feet of track and more than 4,000 square feet of train themed environments, including coach cars and a ticket booth. More than 70,000 people visit The Trains at NorthPark each holiday season to keep the tradition alive. Currently, this annual fundraiser provides the funds for almost one-third of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas’ annual operating budget.



For more information, visit www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com.



The Trains at NorthPark

November 18, 2017 – January 7, 2018

NorthPark Center - Dallas

Level Two, between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus

North Central Expressway at Northwest Highway

Dallas, TX 75225

www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com





Advertising sponsored in part by: