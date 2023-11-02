The Trains at Northpark 2023

Trains at NorthPark 2023 is here! The beloved holiday tradition, bringing joy and support to the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas officially opens Sauturday, November 11. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are once again, proud to join forces with the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas for the Trains at NorthPark event.

The Trains at NorthPark is not just an ordinary train display. It's a one-stop shop for all things Trains – from ordering your railcar and purchasing your tickets to signing up as a volunteer and more. With the help of dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors, this event has been able to make a positive impact on the lives of families in need.

Be a part of the holiday spirit in making a change in your community and giving back. By supporting this beautiful train exhibit your ticket purchase and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to helping families at Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. For the past 36 years, The Trains at NorthPark has been captivating visitors with its intricate train layouts, stunning scenery, and festive atmosphere. But beyond the enchanting display lies the deeper purpose - which will help countless families in our Dallas County community.

What are you waiting for, attend this event or become a volunteer, and immerse yourself in holiday cheer but also contribute to providing a home away from home for families facing crises. So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable experience that will warm your heart while benefiting those who need it most.

Join us at The Trains at NorthPark, where joy meets philanthropy! For tickets and more information visit HERE.

The Trains at NorthPark

November 11, 2023 – January 5, 2024

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NorthPark Center – First Floor Adjacent to Macy's and Santa

8687 North Central Expwy. Dallas, TX 75225